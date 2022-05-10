Andrus will sit for the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers due to a knot in his shin, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Andrus was involved in an outfield collision with Chad Pinder in the Athletics' 6-0 loss in Game 1, though both players remained in the contest. Manager Mark Kotsay noted that the shin injury Andrus picked up in the first game is to the opposite shin he had surgically repaired in September, so Andrus doesn't look to be dealing with anything significant. In Andrus' absence for Game 2, Kevin Smith will shift to shortstop.