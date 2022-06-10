Andrus went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Guardians on Thursday. He also was caught stealing on his only attempt.

The veteran shortstop laced his 15th double of the season in the sixth inning and subsequently came around to score on Seth Brown's pinch-hit two-bagger. Andrus' productive night helped snap a brief 3-for-17 stretch that had encompassed his prior five games, and he's now carrying a .295/.347/.477 slash line over the last month of play.