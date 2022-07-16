Andrus went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Astros on Friday.
The veteran shortstop came through with a seventh-inning knock that erased a 1-0 deficit for the Athletics. Andrus has a trio of two-RBI efforts since July 4, and although he's hitting only .194 (6-for-31) in that span, that figure sits at an outstanding .444 when he's come up with runners on base.
