Andrus was traded from the Rangers to the Athletics in exchange for Khris Davis on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Andrus was rumored to be an option at third base for Texas in 2021, but he'll instead be dealt to Oakland. While he won't take over for Matt Chapman at the hot corner for the Athletics, he should return to his natural shortstop role during his first season with the team. The 32-year-old dealt with back issues during the abbreviated 2020 season and posted a career-worst .582 OPS with three home runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases over 32 games.