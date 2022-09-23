Clement was claimed off waivers by the Athletics on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians designated Clement for assignment earlier this week, but Oakland, an organization with much less depth than Cleveland, added him to the 40-man roster. Clement hit .200 with zero home runs and zero steals in 145 at-bats. His defensive versatility is one of the main appeals from a real-life perspective.