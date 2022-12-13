site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Ernie Clement: Designated for assignment
Clement was designated for assignment by the Athletics, the team announced Tuesday.
The club needed to clear spots on the 40-man roster for Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson. Clement was a waiver claim by the A's in September and will now go through that process again.
