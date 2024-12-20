Urshela agreed to a one-year contract with the Athletics on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Urshela split time between Detroit and Atlanta last season and hit .250 with nine home runs and a .647 OPS. He was released by Detroit in August after hitting just .243/.286/.333, but he fared better with Atlanta by hitting .265 with a .711 OPS. Urshela still has a decent glove at third base as his Defensive Runs Saved ranked 18th at the position last season. He'll compete for a regular role this spring at third base.