Ginn (1-1) took the loss versus the Brewers on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings.

Ginn's second start of the season didn't go as well as his first, though he showed some strikeout upside again. The Brewers got to him for two runs in the third inning and tacked another onto his line in the fifth after he exited for reliever Jacob Lopez. Ginn has allowed four runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out 13 over 10 innings across his two starts. If he stays in the rotation, he's tentatively scheduled for a tough home start versus the Rangers next week.