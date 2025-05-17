Ginn (elbow) will be activated off the injured list to start Monday's game against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ginn landed on the injured list in late April with right elbow inflammation. He pitched in a rehab game at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and tossed 3.1 shutout innings while striking out five batters and walking two. Because his minor-league outing was so brief, he may work under a workload restriction during his first start back with the A's, though the team hasn't confirmed any such plans.