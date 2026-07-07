Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Activated from injured list

The Athletics reinstated Wilson (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The 24-year-old shortstop has been on the shelf nearly two weeks due to right thumb inflammation, and it's a bit of a surprise he's returning so quickly given that it was recently reported by MLB.com that he hadn't been swinging a bat since landing on the IL. Wilson is apparently good to go, however, and should reclaim the starting job at shortstop now that he's healthy. Through 50 games this season, he has a .277/.310/.386 slash line with four home runs, two steals, 26 RBI and 23 runs in 214 plate appearances.