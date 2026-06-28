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Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Available off bench Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wilson (shoulder) isn't starting against the Angels on Saturday, but he's available off the bench and could be back in the starting lineup Sunday, Michael Huntley of the Orange County Register reports.

Wilson is beginning on the bench for the third straight game Saturday while nursing a left shoulder issue. However, manager Mark Kotsay indicated before the contest that the 24-year-old infielder won't need an IL stint and could come off the bench Saturday. Alika Williams is starting at shortstop for a third consecutive contest, but it sounds like that run could end with Wilson's potential return Sunday.

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