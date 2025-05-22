Wilson (forearm) will start at shortstop and bat second in Thursday's game against the Angels.

After getting plunked on the left forearm in Tuesday's 7-5 loss, Wilson sustained nothing more than a bruise, but the Athletics still elected to keep him out of the lineup for Wednesday's 10-5 loss. The rookie infielder looks like he'll be ready to go following a day of rest and will slot back to his usual spot in the two hole. Wilson enters Thursday's contest with a .341 batting average, good for third in the majors among qualified hitters.