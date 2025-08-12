default-cbs-image
Wilson (forearm) resumed a hitting progression Tuesday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

Wilson has been prevented from hitting since suffering a left forearm fracture in late July, but it appears he's now been cleared for full baseball activities. Assuming the 23-year-old avoids any setbacks as he continues to ramp up his rehab work, he could be back with the A's within the next week or two.

