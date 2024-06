Wilson (knee) was reinstated from Triple-A Las Vegas' 7-day injured list and went 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs while starting at shortstop in Tuesday's 11-0 win over Sacramento.

Wilson made his first appearance for Las Vegas since May 14 after a six-week absence due to knee tendinitis. Prior to rejoining Las Vegas, Wilson went 8-for-14 at the dish over five rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.