Wilson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Wilson had gone four games without a multi-hit effort, and his homer Thursday was his first since June 5. The shortstop is batting .410 (25-for-61) over 16 games this month, though just five of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. Wilson continues to be a contact machine, batting .359 with a .908 OPS, nine homers, 39 RBI, 40 runs scored and five stolen bases over 71 contests. He tied Aaron Judge with 101 hits to lead the majors so far this season, and no other player has more than 94 through Thursday's action.