Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Closing in on rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Wilson (shoulder) has been ramping up his baseball activities and could begin a rehab assignment next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson continues to progress in his recovery from a left shoulder injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list in mid-May. Once he's cleared for a rehab assignment, the Athletics will have a better sense of when Wilson will return to the majors. Prior to his IL stint, the 24-year-old shortstop was slashing .292/.311/.398 with two steals, three home runs and 19 RBI in 168 plate appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!