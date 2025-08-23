Wilson (forearm) went 1-for-4 with one RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Wilson missed four weeks with a left forearm fracture. He was able to supply his RBI as the Athletics tried to mount a comeback in the ninth inning that ultimately fell short. The 23-year-old is set to resume his role as starting shortstop. He's at a .311/.353/.437 slash line with 10 home runs, 46 RBI, 46 runs scored and five stolen bases over 95 contests, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate him.