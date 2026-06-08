Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Doubles in second rehab appearance

Wilson (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored Sunday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Making his second rehab appearance while working back from a left shoulder subluxation, Wilson led off the bottom of the first inning with a double and came around to score later in the frame. Prior to being shelved, the shortstop hit .292/.311/.398 with three homers, eight doubles, 19 RBI, 18 runs and two stolen bases across 39 appearances. It's unclear how much time the Athletics plan to give Wilson at Triple-A Las Vegas, though a return to the big-league club sometime this week remains possible.