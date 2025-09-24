Wilson went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

This was the shortstop's sixth multi-hit effort in September. He's batting .343 (24-for-70) this month while adding seven extra-base hits but just five RBI over 19 contests. Wilson has maintained a steady presence in the lineup, slashing .318/.362/.453 with 13 home runs, 25 doubles, 60 RBI, 62 runs scored and five stolen bases through 121 games overall.