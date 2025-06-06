Wilson went 3-for-5 with a home run and three total runs scored in Thursday's 14-3 rout over Minnesota.

Wilson has been one of the best hitters in baseball since mid-May -- the rookie shortstop has gone 28-for-63 (.445) with three homers in his last 16 games. The 23-year-old Wilson is batting .363, tied with Freddie Freeman for the second-best mark in the majors, with a .925 OPS, eight homers, 34 RBI and 34 runs scored through 255 plate appearances this season.