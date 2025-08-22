Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Likely to return this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (forearm) is likely to be activated from the injured list in time for the upcoming series at Seattle, MLB.com reports.
Wilson is hitting .214 (3-for-14) with a home run in four games for Las Vegas. If he doesn't have a setback Thursday, there's a good chance he'll return to the A's lineup Friday.
