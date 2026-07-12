Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Logs two hits in loss

Wilson went 2-for-4 with a triple in Saturday's loss to the White Sox.

Wilson accounted for two of his club's four hits, including his first triple of the campaign, as the Athletics' losing streak reached eight games. After going hitless in his first two games back from the injured list due to right thumb inflammation, the shortstop has recorded two hits in each of the past three contests. Overall, the 24-year-old is slashing .282/.315/.391 with four homers, 26 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases across 55 appearances in 2026.