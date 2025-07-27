Wilson has been playing through a bruised hand and is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The rookie shortstop has apparently been playing through the injury for a couple weeks after he was hit by a pitch prior to the All-Star break. It doesn't seem to a be a serious issue, but Wilson will receive a day off Sunday while in the midst of a 3-for-29 slump. Max Schuemann is instead starting at shortstop for the A's.