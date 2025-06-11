Wilson reported tightness in his left hamstring before Tuesday's game against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay said the decision to take Wilson out of the starting lineup before Tuesday's game was precautionary, so it doesn't seem like the rookie shortstop is in danger of missing significant time. The 23-year-old has been on fire since the start of June, slashing .500/.500/.676 across 36 plate appearances.