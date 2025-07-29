The Athletics placed Wilson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left forearm, retroactive to Saturday.

Wilson sat out the Athletics' last three games due to what was initially described as a bruised hand that he had been playing through since getting hit by a pitch before the All-Star break. Now that his injury has been revealed to be a forearm fracture, he'll land on the IL and receive time to recover properly. Darell Hernaiz was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move to replenish the big club's infield depth, though Max Schuemann projects as the likely choice to take over as the Athletics' primary shortstop.