Wilson (forearm) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Wilson was pulled from Tuesday's contest after taking a pitch off his left forearm, and he'll get another day off to recover Wednesday. Max Schuemann will get the nod at shortstop instead and bat ninth.
More News
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Leaves with bruised forearm•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Picks up third steal•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Mashes two homers•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Four more hits Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Continues tear with clutch hits•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Not in lineup Tuesday•