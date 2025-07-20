Wilson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run against Cleveland in an 8-2 victory Saturday.

Wilson took part in a late Athletics power barrage with a two-run blast in the ninth inning. The rookie phenom wasn't projected to hit for much power coming into the campaign after failing to go deep over 103 plate appearances last year, but he's shown a bit of pop with 10 home runs through 89 contests. Add those to a .327/.369/.461 slash line, 44 RBI, 45 runs and five steals, and Wilson has emerged as a leading contender for AL Rookie of the Year honors.