Wilson went 3-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.

Wilson dealt with a neck issue that kept him out of action Tuesday, but he's gone 8-for-13 over three games since returning to the lineup. It's part of a larger surge that has seen the shortstop log 11 multi-hit efforts over his last 17 games, batting .463 (31-for-67) in that stretch. He's up to a .369/.407/.527 slash line over 61 contests this season, which shows he's had no trouble adjusting to the majors in his first full big-league campaign.