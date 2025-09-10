Wilson went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Red Sox.

Wilson has logged four games of three hits over his last nine contests. He was responsible for the Athletics' lone extra-base hit Tuesday, which was his first since a Sept. 1 double versus the Cardinals. The shortstop has a .319/.360/.451 slash line with 12 home runs, 56 RBI, 55 runs scored, five stolen bases and 21 doubles over 110 contests. While he doesn't walk a lot with a 5.2 percent walk rate, his 7.6 percent strikeout rate has enabled him to remain effective throughout the season through pure contact skills.