Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Working on bulking up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson said earlier this month that adding strength has "been the main focus for the last couple of offseasons now," Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Wilson showed a little more pop than expected in 2025, slugging 13 home runs. Power is considered the weakest part of his offensive game, though, so he's working on adding a little bulk this winter. Still, fantasy managers should consider it a bonus if they get double-digit home runs out of Wilson again in 2026, as he is most likely to provide an elite batting average but not much else.
