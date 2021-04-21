Luzardo (1-1) recorded the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, scattering two hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out six.

It was the best outing of the season for the young southpaw, who fired an impressive 44 of 65 pitches for strikes before exiting the game. Luzardo still has a 5.89 ERA through 18.1 innings and hasn't been allowed to go too deeply into a game yet, but his 21:8 K:BB highlights his upside. He's next set to take the mound Sunday in Baltimore.