Athletics' Jonah Bride: Added to Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bride was a late addition to Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.
He will hit seventh and start at the keystone. Bride enters the lineup after Skye Bolt was scratched with left knee soreness.
