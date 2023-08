Bride is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Bride is on the bench Sunday after starting in each of the previous five games while going 3-for-15 with a double, two walks, an RBI and three runs. The last three of his starts came at third base, where he could be emerging as the Athletics' preferred option. Jordan Diaz gets the starting nod at the hot corner Sunday, but he enters the contest in a 2-for-29 funk at the plate over his last 10 games.