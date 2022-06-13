The Athletics plan to call up Bride from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Boston, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Since the Athletics have off Monday, Bride's promotion likely won't be made official until Tuesday. Bride is nominally a catcher, having converted to the position in the fall of last year, though he may see much of his time at the big-league level at the infield corners. He's swung a hot bat across the two highest levels of the minors over the last two seasons, hitting .291/.418/.474 with just one more strikeout than walk, though he's managed just a modest 14 home runs in 111 games. Only one of those 14 long balls have come at the Triple-A level.