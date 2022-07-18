Bride (shoulder), who went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Sunday while serving as the designated hitter, is scheduled to work out Thursday for the Athletics before a decision is made on whether to activate him, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bride also logged seven innings at third base on Saturday without setbacks, so it would appear he has a good chance of being deemed ready for activation. The rookie was slated to return to Oakland early in the week and receive a final evaluation on the fitness of his shoulder by Thursday, when he might be deemed ready for return.