Bride (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Bride has been sidelined since colliding with teammate Chad Pinder in a late-June game, but he is close to getting back on the field. Bride both hit and threw Monday, and if he responds well his next step will likely be a stint with Triple-A Las Vegas.
