Bride went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

Bride got the Athletics on the board in the seventh inning with a solo shot, his first big-league homer. It came in his 36th game with Oakland, and it was just his fourth extra-base hit in 117 at-bats. It wasn't all positive for the infielder, as he also posted his first three-strikeout game, though facing Yankees ace Gerrit Cole didn't help his cause there. For the season, Bride is slashing .222/.308/.274 with six RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base, though he should retain fairly regular playing time for a team that's nowhere near contention.