The Athletics optioned Bride to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
While seeing time at three infield spots (third base, second base and first base) as a rookie in 2022, Bride slashed an unremarkable .204/.301/.247 across 187 plate appearances with Oakland. Though high walk rates and low strikeout rates have been standard for Bride throughout his career, he may need to tap into more power or quality contact if he's to emerge as anything more than a depth or short-side platoon player at the big-league level. The 27-year-old will continue to hone his craft in Las Vegas but should be on the short list for a call-up whenever the Athletics might need a right-handed-hitting infield bat.