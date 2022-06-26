Bride was removed in the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Royals due to an apparent injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run prior to his departure.

According to Martin Gallegos, Bride suffered the injury in question in the bottom of the sixth inning, when he was involved in a collision with in shallow right field with Chad Pinder. Though neither player was able to corral the fly ball, the Royals' Edward Olivares made the final out trying to advance to second base, so Bride wasn't formally removed from the game until an inning later. Gallegos notes that Bride appeared to be bleeding out of his nose after colliding with Pinder, so the rookie could be dealing with a head injury and may be sent in for concussion testing.