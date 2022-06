Bride, promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, went 0-for-3 in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old hit ninth and drew the start at third base. Bride was wielding a red-hot bat with the Aviators prior to the promotion, posting a .392 average and 1.049 OPS across 14 games while drawing starts at catcher and every infield spot except shortstop.