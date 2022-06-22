Bride went 2-for-4 with a pair of hits in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Mariners.

Since going 0-for-3 in his MLB debut June 14, Bride has proceeded to record at least one hit in each of his subsequent six starts. Only one of his eight big-league hits has gone for extra bases, but Bride's high-contact approach -- he's struck out just once in 25 plate appearances -- should allow him to stick around as a lineup regular against both left- and right-handed pitching. Bride is expected to see most of his work at third base and second base, but he could be catcher-eligible in some leagues after logging 11 starts behind the plate for Triple-A Las Vegas this season prior to his call-up.