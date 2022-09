Bride is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Bride is sitting against a right-handed pitcher (Spenser Watkins) for the third time in four games and appears to have lost hold of the everyday role at second base. Tony Kemp will take over at second base in Bride's stead, opening up a spot in the corner outfield for recent Triple-A Las Vegas call-up Cody Thomas, who looks to be the main beneficiary of Bride's role being decreased.