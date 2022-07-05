Bride (shoulder) took part in pregame sprints before Monday's game against the Blue Jays, but a return from the injured list in the minimum amount of time is still "not realistic" according to manager Mark Kotsay, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Bride hit the injured list Tuesday, and he received a cortisone injection to remove fluid from his strained shoulder a day later. The rookie would be eligible to first return July 6, but Kotsay cast significant doubt on that possibility because of the time the cortisone injection takes to have full effect. The Athletics skipper also noted a rehab assignment remains a possibility for Bride depending on his recovery continues to unfold.