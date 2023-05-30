Bride, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, went 2-for-3 with a run in a win over Atlanta on Monday.

Bride started at third base and carried over his momentum from his tenure with the Aviators, where he'd produced a blistering .308/.416/.577 slash line across 186 plate appearances. Bride limped to a .204 average and .548 OPS over his first 187 big-league plate appearances a season ago, but he's thrived offensively in his last three minor-league stints and should be given a long look on the non-contending A's.