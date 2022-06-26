Bride isn't dealing with a concussion after exiting Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bride was involved in a collision in shallow right field in the bottom of the sixth inning and was officially removed from the game in the seventh. Manager Mark Kotsay said after the game that the 26-year-old suffered a right shoulder injury and had a laceration on his nose but isn't dealing with a concussion. It's not yet clear whether Bride will be available for Monday's series opener against the Yankees.