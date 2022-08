Bride went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

The rookie made some noise out of the No. 7 spot in the order, posting his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 12 in the process. Bride has put together a serviceable stretch at the plate of late, cobbling together a .250 average, .764 OPS and 8.6 percent walk rate over his last 10 games.