Athletics' Jonah Bride: On bench Wednesday
Bride isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.
Bride started the last five games and went 4-for-19 with two walks and four strikeouts. Seth Brown will take over at first base while Stephen Vogt enters the lineup behind the dish.
