Bride (shoulder) has gone 2-for-5 with a double, three walks and a run across his first two rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas while filling the designated hitter role.

Bride has logged a full complement of plate appearances during that pair of contests, and he doesn't appear to have suffered any setbacks with his previously ailing shoulder. The rookie has been sidelined since June 28, and it remains to be seen if the Athletics will opt to activate him at some point during the final weekend of the first half of the season or simply wait until after the All-Star break.