Athletics' Jonah Bride: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Bride isn't starting Monday against the Angels.
Bride went 1-for-4 with two runs, a walk and two strikeouts Sunday but will take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Ernie Clement is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.
