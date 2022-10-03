Bride went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Filling the DH role, Bride joined the Athletics' offensive explosion with his couple of trips on the basepaths. The rookie, who saw very sparse playing time throughout September, had been mired in an 0-for-17 slump that had encompassed his last 10 games prior to Sunday. Bride's season slash line sits at .206/.304/.250 across 185 plate appearances, but he has displayed some encouraging plate discipline in the form of a 10.3 percent walk rate and modest 17.3 percent strikeout rate.